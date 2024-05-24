ETV Bharat / state

En Route Tirupati, Car Falls Off Bridge In Haveri; 4 Die, 6 Injured

May 24, 2024

The vehicle carrying around 10 passengers were going from Haveri to Tirupati when it met with an accident near Halegeri. Three died on the spot and one succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while the remaining are undergoing treatment.

Car meets with accident in Haveri (ETV Bharat Picture)

Haveri (Karnataka): Four persons, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed and six others injured after their car fell off a bridge in Karnataka's Haveri district on Thursday, police said.

The mishap occurred at midnight near Halageri on National Highway 48 in Ranebennur Taluk of Haveri when the car was on way to Tirupati. Prima facie it seems that the vehicle fell off the bridge on the service road and overturned, an officer of Haveri Police said.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (45), Aishwarya (22), Chetana (7) and Pramila (28). All were residents of Ashwini Nagar in Haveri. Among them, Suresh, Aishwarya and Chetana succumbed to their injuries on the spot and Pramila died during treatment at Ranebennur Government Hospital, the officer added.

Six others including Channaveerappa Jadi, Savitra Jadi, Vikas Barki, Prabhuraj Samagandi, Geeta Bharki and Honnappa Barki sustained serious injuries. They were admitted to Ranebennur Government Hospital, where they are presently undergoing treatment.

Haveri SP Anshukumar visited the spot and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered at Ranebennur Traffic police station. "It has been learnt that the passengers were from Haveri and were en route to Tirupati. The cause of the accident is under investigation. The CCTV cameras of nearby areas will be examined," he added.

