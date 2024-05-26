ETV Bharat / state

Hassan: Six Including Child Killed as Car Rams into Truck

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

The accident took place as the four-wheeler the family was travelling in hit a divider, veered into the next lane and rammed into a goods container vehicle travelling from the opposite direction. The deceased include two women, three men and a child.

The accident took place on National Highway 75. (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Hassan (Karnataka): Six people including a child were killed in a road accident near here this morning, police said on Sunday. The incident took place when the vehicle in which they were travelling, allegedly collided with a truck on the National Highway 75. The deceased include two women, three men and a child, police sources said.

The deceased include two women, three men and a boy, are said to be natives of Karahalli, Hosakote taluk, Chikkaballapur district. The bodies have been transferred to a local hospital for post-mortem and other formalities. Police have registered a case and investigations are on.
The family had gone to visit a relative who was not keeping well in Mangaluru. They were on their way back home when the accident occurred. The car hit a divider, turned into the following lane and rammed into a goods container vehicle travelling from the opposite direction.

Police sources said that the accident took place due to the inefficiency and negligence of the driver. Hassan Superintendent of police, Mohammad Suchita, inspected the spot and took charge of the investigation.

