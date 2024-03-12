Seven Killed After Dumper Hits Electric Rickshaw in West Bengal

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

At least seven people died after a dumper ramped into an electric rickshaw in West Bengal’s Gurap, police said on Tuesday.

A massive collision took place between a dumper and an electric rickshaw on number 30 at Gurap village in West Bengal claiming the lives of seven persons.

Gurap (West Bengal): At least seven people were killed after a dumper rammed into an electric rickshaw in West Bengal’s Gurap, the police said on Tuesday. The incident took place at road number-23 Kangsaripur Junction in Chuchura Dasghara, they said. The deceased have been identified as Soumen Ghosh, the rickshaw driver, Ramprasad Das (62), Nupur Das (50), Sreeja, a student and a couple, Bidyut Bera (29) and Tithi Bera (22) with their two-year-old child, Bihan Bera, the police said.

The locals rushed the the injured, who were in an unconscious state to the Burdwan Medical College, where the doctors declared six of them dead while the driver Soumen died while undergoing the treatment, they said.

Speaking about the accident, Hooghly Rural Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalyan Sarkar said, "At 9 am on Tuesday, an electric rickshaw was heading towards Gurap packed with passengers when a dumper heading towards Burdwan hit the vehicle. “

“Seven people died in the accident. The incident took place due to overspeeding. More cops will be deployed for security," the top official said. Hooghly Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamnashish Sen said, "The dumper driver has been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway."

