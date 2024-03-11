At Least 5 Dead, Many Injured as Bus with Marriage Party Catches Fire in Uttar Pradesh

Several feared dead as bus with marriage party catches fire in UP

Ghazipur (UP): At least five passengers died, and several others were injured after a private bus caught fire near Barhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Monday. The bus came in contact with a high-tension wire.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers going to Mahare Dham from Mau district when the incident took place. Senior officials who reached the spot said at least five people were dead. Currently, efforts are on to extinguish the fire. People from Kazha of Mau district were going to Mahahar for a wedding function.

Local people gathered on the spot in large numbers, but could not muster the courage to go near the burning bus which was fitted with CNG cylinders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victims families.

