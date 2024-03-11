At Least 5 Dead, Many Injured as Bus with Marriage Party Catches Fire in Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 18 minutes ago

Many feared dead as bus with marriage party catches fire in UP

The bus was coming from the Mau district and was en route to a wedding ceremony when the accident took place. The bus came in contact with a high-tension wire.

Several feared dead as bus with marriage party catches fire in UP

Ghazipur (UP): At least five passengers died, and several others were injured after a private bus caught fire near Barhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said on Monday. The bus came in contact with a high-tension wire.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers going to Mahare Dham from Mau district when the incident took place. Senior officials who reached the spot said at least five people were dead. Currently, efforts are on to extinguish the fire. People from Kazha of Mau district were going to Mahahar for a wedding function.

Local people gathered on the spot in large numbers, but could not muster the courage to go near the burning bus which was fitted with CNG cylinders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victims families.

Read More

  1. Fire breaks out at slum in Kolkata
  2. Fire in Bangladesh Capital Leaves at Least 43 People Dead, Health Minister Says
  3. Out-of-Control Wildfires Scorch Texas Panhandle and Pause Work at Nuclear Weapons Facility
Last Updated :18 minutes ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.