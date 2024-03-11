Madhya Pradesh: Five dead, 11 injured as truck rams into marriage procession in Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): At least five people were killed and 11 were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a marriage procession in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen, police said on Monday. The accident took place on Bhopal-Jabalpur road NH-45 at Khamaria Ghat.

The speeding truck went out of control and crushed the wedding procession. The injured were immediately admitted to the district hospital. On receiving the information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot. The procession had come from Hoshangabad to Pipariya village of Raisen.

The seriously injured people were referred to Bhopal. The police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.