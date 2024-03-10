Four Killed as Truck Collides With Truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod (Chhattisgarh): Four persons were killed when a speeding truck collided with a car in Chhattisgarh's Balod on Sunday, a police officer said. The incident took place near Markatola village on the national highway number 30 under Purur Police Station limits, the police said. "The four, including a woman, died on the spot. They were headed to Kanker when the accident took place. The bodies were retrieved from the mangled car and shifted for post-mortem. However, the deceased are yet to be identified," they said. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who fled the spot after the accident, they said.

On receiving the information about the accident, the local police rushed to the spot and struggled to retrieve the bodies from the car. The car was damaged after the collision and all those who lost their lives in the accident are said to be residents of Delhi. The people in the car were going to Bastar from Bilaspur when the accident took place.

According to the police, soon after reaching Markatola, a speeding truck coming in the opposite direction collided with the car. The accident was so severe that four of them, who were travelling in the car, died on the spot. The car and the truck that collided are registered in Chhattisgarh. The police are also trying to identify the deceased based on vehicle registration.