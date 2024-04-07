Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Another Accused

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Arrests Another Accused

Another accused in the cafe blast case, Maz Muneer is an engineering graduate from Tirthahalli Taluk of Shivamogga district and a suspect in graffiti case in Mangaluru and Shivamogga trial blast. He was lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail when NIA had taken him into custody.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources have revealed that the Rameshwaram Cafe blast conspiracy was hatched in the city's Parappana Agrahara jail.

An accused in the case, Maz Muneer, who is a suspect in the Shivamogga trial blast and Mangaluru graffiti case, has been arrested by the agency. NIA had taken Muneer into custody when he was in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, sources said.

Based on the statement of Muzammil Sharif of Chikkamagaluru, who was earlier arrested by the NIA, Muneer was produced before the court through video conference and then sent to judicial custody, NIA sources said.

The NIA officials have raided 18 places across the country including Parappana Agrahara Jail on March 5. At that time Muneer was detained for eight days and interrogated. He, however, did not give give information during interrogation. Later, NIA officials arrested Muzammil Sharif and interrogated him.

According to NIA sources, Muneer is an engineering graduate from Tirthahalli Taluk of Shivamogga district. A few years ago, he was arrested and got bail in a graffiti case in Mangaluru. Later he was arrested in the case of Shivamogga trial blast.

Some relevant information about the functioning of ISIS in the state was revealed during the NIA investigation of the cafe blast case.

