Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakh for Information on Two Main Accused

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced suspected militant named Muzamil Shareef, who was arrested in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, before the special court in the city today. The court has remanded the accused to the NIA custody for seven days. The Rameswaram Cafe blast case created a sensation at the national level.

On the other hand, the NIA announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on the two main accused in the cafe blast, who are Mussawir Hussain Shajib (30) and Abdul Mateen Ahmed Taha (30). Whoever gives information leading to the arrest of Taha would be given the reward, the agency said. The NIA in a post on X, said "Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret."

According to sources, the suspected militant Muzamil Shareef has supplied the raw materials for making bombs to the main accused of the cafe blast case and thereby has plotted to carry out the act of sabotage. Thus, the court granted the NIA plea for permission for further investigation and sent the suspect to the agency's custody for seven days.

Muzamil Shareef, a native of Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru, was arrested on Thursday on the charge of supplying raw materials and providing necessary facilities to the bomb blast accused. He left Bengaluru six months ago and was working in Chicken County, Mudigere.

NIA sources said that Abdul Mateen Taha, the most wanted suspect from Tirthahalli, and Muzamil Shareef studied in the same class till SSLC.

The bomb explosion at the Rameshwaram cafe took place in Bengaluru's White Field area on March. Many people came under its impact due to its occurrence during busy lunch hours. Employees and workers in the nearby companies and business firms are regulars to the famous Rameshwaram cafe in the capital city of Karnataka.