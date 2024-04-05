NIA Identifies Mussavir as Main Accused, Taahaa as Coconspirator in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

Bengaluru : As part of the ongoing investigation into Rameshwaram Café Blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the accused persons as one Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his co-conspirator as Abdul Matheen Taahaa, both residencts of Thirthahalli, Shivamogga District, Karnataka, according to an NIA press release issued on Friday.

The central agency has said that as part of efforts to locate and arrest the absconding accused persons, it has conducted searches on 18 locations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Besides this, the agency has also announced rewards of Rs 10 Lakhs on each of the absconders already.

To gather evidence and information in the case, the agency has been summoning and examining all of the acquaintances including college and school time friends of the absconding and arrested accused persons. One Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa, Chikkamagaluru, who extended logistics support to the main accused persons, was arrested on March 26 and was examined in police custody.

The NIA requested the cooperation of all in the arrest of the absconding accused persons. "The case being terror incident, any information on the identity of the witnesses may apart from hampering investigation may also put to risk the individuals being summoned. Also, unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case," the agency said.