Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Gets Rousing Welcome in Bengaluru

Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Accorded Grand Welcome in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted Ram Lalla idol that adorns the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, got a rousing welcome upon his arrival here on Wednesday. Yogiraj's idol was among the three shortlisted by the Ayodhya's temple trust.

As soon as the sculptor arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here, a large number of BJP workers thronged to receive him with garland. They showered flowers on him amid the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Long Live Yogiraj'. They said the sculptor has made the state and his home city Mysuru proud by carving the Lord Ram idol. He was escorted out of the terminal by the security personnel.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Arun said that he feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to sculpt the Rama Lalla idol. He said, "I have received the love and respect of millions of people after the Idol which I carved out was enshrined at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. I will forever be grateful for your love."

Yogiraj's wife Vijetha, who was present at the lounge, said she was extremely happy that her husband had created a history. An MBA graduate hailing from Mysuru, Yogiraj has become a household name after his hand-made sculpture was chosen as teh prime deity in Ayodhya Ram Lalla temple.

He has sculpted the impressive 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla for Ayodhya temple, 28-ft-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue near India Gate and 12-ft-tall Adiguru Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath. Yogiraj was also invited to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple. Yogiraj said he was the luckiest person in the world after making Lord Ram’s idol. All the three statues sculpted by him were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.