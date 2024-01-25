Loading...

Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Gets Rousing Welcome in Bengaluru

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

Arun Yogiraj received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Bengaluru on Wednesday. A huge crowd had gathered outside the airport to receive him including his family members.

Upon Yogiraj's arrival in Bengaluru, a huge crowd gathered outside the airport to receive him along with his family members. Arun acknowledged the love of everyone, who supported him, while his wife Vijetha, who was present at the lounge, said she was extremely happy for the honour, which her husband received.

Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Accorded Grand Welcome in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted Ram Lalla idol that adorns the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, got a rousing welcome upon his arrival here on Wednesday. Yogiraj's idol was among the three shortlisted by the Ayodhya's temple trust.

As soon as the sculptor arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here, a large number of BJP workers thronged to receive him with garland. They showered flowers on him amid the chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' and 'Long Live Yogiraj'. They said the sculptor has made the state and his home city Mysuru proud by carving the Lord Ram idol. He was escorted out of the terminal by the security personnel.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Arun said that he feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to sculpt the Rama Lalla idol. He said, "I have received the love and respect of millions of people after the Idol which I carved out was enshrined at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. I will forever be grateful for your love."

Yogiraj's wife Vijetha, who was present at the lounge, said she was extremely happy that her husband had created a history. An MBA graduate hailing from Mysuru, Yogiraj has become a household name after his hand-made sculpture was chosen as teh prime deity in Ayodhya Ram Lalla temple.

He has sculpted the impressive 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla for Ayodhya temple, 28-ft-tall Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose statue near India Gate and 12-ft-tall Adiguru Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath. Yogiraj was also invited to the Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple. Yogiraj said he was the luckiest person in the world after making Lord Ram’s idol. All the three statues sculpted by him were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

  1. Ayodhya Mandir renamed as 'Balak Ram Temple'
  2. Ram Lalla idol to be enshrined within 'Muhurat' of 84 seconds
Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

TAGGED:

Ram Lalla sculptor Arun YogirajArun Yogiraj welcome

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.