Ayodhya Mandir renamed as 'Balak Ram Temple'

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) : The newly-consecrated idol at Ayodhya Mandir will henceforth be worshipped and known by the name 'Balak Ram'. The idol, chiselled by a Karnataka-based sculptor, depicts Shri Ram in the form of a boy aged 5 years and armed with a bow in one hand and an arrow in another along with a crown.

The idol was named 'Balak Ram' as the God appears as a boy with a childlike radiance and grace, sources in the temple said. The Balak Ram Temple, built at a cost of nearly Rs 1,800 cr, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a glittering ceremony attended by priests, chief ministers, celebrities from the film and sport fraternity on Monday.

The Balak Ram idol standing 51-inch (4.25 ft) in height was carved out of a dark stone by sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru. Thousands of Ram devotees have been forming beelines at the Ayodhya Temple ever since it was open for darshan this morning. PM Modi has called the consecration of Shri Ram idol in Ayodhya as the beginning of a new era in the country.

The prime minister, who spoke after inaugurating the Ram Temple yesterday, had also asserted that Shri Ram would no longer need to stay in a tent and that He would reside in a grand temple. The old idol, which was worshipped in a temporary temple, is placed in front of the newly consecrated Balak Ram idol.

The ornaments for the new idol were prepared after making a thorough research into the related scriptures and also the epic, 'Valmiki Ramayana'. Banarasi fabric adorns the Balak Ram idol with the 'angavastram' radiating pure 'zari' and showcasing auspicious symbols of Vaishnav tradition.