Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Maharashtra

Nandurbar: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra entered tribal dominated Nandurbar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday March 12 for the last leg of the yatra. The state unit of the Congress has made all the preparations to make the yatra a success.

Congress party leaders from the state along with the country will be participating in the state leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. There is an atmosphere of excitement among Congress party leaders, office bearers and workers as the meeting of the leader of the Gandhi family is being held in the area after 14 years.

A grand pavilion has been erected for Rahul Gandhi's meeting here. Gandhi is also scheduled to hold a road today.

The Yatra will start from Nandurbara city and will proceed ahead. Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive at Nandurbar by helicopter around noon today. A grand roadshow has been organized from the police headquarters to the assembly hall. Rahul will be welcomed with tribal cultural dance at the venue. Adivasi Holi worship will also be held on the occasion.

The Nandurbar District Congress claims that thousands of tribals will attend the meeting. “As members of the Gandhi family are entering Nandurbar district after 14 years, a new spirit is being seen among Congress leaders, office bearers and Congress workers,” senior Congress leader K. C. Padavi said.

Nandurbar district has been a traditional bastion of Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee welcomed Rahul Gandhi for his state leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. “The inspiration of the youth and the brave leadership of the Congress. Rahulji Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra has entered Maharashtra today. From India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, all Congress leaders have an umbilical cord attached to Nandurbar. Rahulji has reached the stronghold of Congress. All the Congressmen are confident that his visit will definitely bring change in Maharashtra and revive the politics of Maharashtra. A warm welcome to Rahulji in Punyabhoomi Maharashtra,” the state Congress unit wrote in a post on X.