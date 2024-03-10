Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Delhi after Completing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Gujarat.

Surat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' completed the last leg of its Gujarat journey in Surat district on Sunday. After which, the Congress leader left for Delhi.

Thousands of Congress supporters gathered on the streets to welcome the yatra which visited Wadhwana Reservoir, a century-old tank built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad-III in 1909-10 near Vadodara. The yatra arrived in Tapi from Surat via Bardoli, where the Congress leader visited Swaraj Ashram. Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar also reached Bardoli and a huge crowd gathered at Swaraj Ashram to catch a glimpse of the actor.

The ashram has a historical importance in the country's freedom movement and Congress. It was built by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who fought the Bardoli Satyagraha from here. The Bardoli Satyagraha is a farmers' movement against increased taxation by the then British government. Also, Mahatma Gandhi had stayed here for a month during the freedom movement in 1936 and 1941.

Thus, to repeat history, Bardoli has been included in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. With the blessings of Sardar Patel, Rahul has come to participate in the country's justice and love movement, Raj Babbar said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a post on his 'X' handle this morning, said that the yatra visited Wadhwana Reservoir near Vaodara in Gujarat. Today is the 57th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the last day in Gujarat, Ramesh said.

Rahul Gandhi was supposed to reach Maharashtra from Gujarat today but due to a change in the programme last night, he left for Delhi from Surat airport. He will attend the Congress election committee meeting in Delhi tomorrow. After which, the journey will start from Maharashtra

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi interacted with around 70 social organisations of Narmada district at Kunwarpara. Farmers, tribals and activists working on Dalit issues also participated at the meeting. At the public meeting in Bharuch, AAP MLA Chaitra Vasava was also present.