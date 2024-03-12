Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Enter Maharashtra's Nandurbar Today

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin from Nandurbar this afternoon and is scheduled to cover Malegaon, Nashik, Thane and Mumbai in the next four days and finally conclude at Shivaji Park on March 17.

Nandurbar (Maharashtra): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' is entering Maharashtra's Nandurbar district today. The Pradesh Congress has made all arrangements to make the rally a success here.

There is an atmosphere of excitement among the state leaders, office bearers and workers as a member of the Gandhi family will hold a meeting here after 14 years. In 2010, Sonia Gandhi had last visited Nandurbar. She was scehduled to visit the district in 2014 but deferred her tour due to health reasons.

A grand pavilion has been erected for Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive at Nandurbar in the afternoon. A road show has been organised from the police headquarters to the Assembly hall. Congress has planned to light a traditional tribal Holi bonfire and named it as Tribal Justice Holi Conference. Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed by a tribal dance performance. Thousands of tribal brothers are expected to attend this event.

Senior Congress leader KC Padavi said that since a Gandhi family member is arriving here after 14 years, excitement runs high among all party workers.

"Rahul Gandhi will leave Surat airport at 1:30 pm and arrive at Nandurbar by helicopter at around 2 pm. The roadshow will be organised at Dhule Chauphuli from 2 to 3 pm followed by flag programme from 3 to 3.30 pm and Holi bonfire programme from 3.30 to 4.30 pm. Rahul Gandhi will leave for Dondaichak in the evening," Padavi said.

Several Congress leaders and workers have gathered for the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'. Nandurbar district, which has been a Congress bastion since independence, has continued to remain a stronghold of the party despite several political upheavals. Thus, the yatra is being kicked off from here.

Party leaders said the rally is scheduled to cover Malegaon tomorrow, Nashik on March 14 and Thane on March 15 before reaching Mumbai on March 16. The yatra will conclude at Shivaji Park on March 17.

