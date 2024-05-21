One Dead, Two Injured after Post-Poll Violence Breaks out in Bihar's Chapra

Chapra: One person was shot dead and two others injured in post-poll violence in Bihar's Saran between BJP and RJD cadres on May 21, after the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections. Police detained two people in this case and and suspended internet connection for two days.

The firing incident took place in the Bhikhari Thakur Chowk of Chapra. The deceased have been identified as Chandan Yadav, while those injured are Manoj Yadav and Guddu Yadav.

Chandan's family members have alleged that he was shot dead while he was on his way to work. After receiving information about the incident, RJD MLA from Marhaura, Jitendra Rai rushed to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital and took cognisance of the matter.

Locals and the family members of the deceased youth created a ruckus after the incident came to light. People raised slogans against BJP leader Ramakant Solanki alleging instigation on the part of BJP leaders.

An atmosphere of tension has spread in the area after this incident. Large number of police forces have been deployed. Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Mangala said, 'There was a dispute between BJP and RJD workers on May 20 which led to firing between the two parties. Three people were shot, and one person died. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty after proper investigation."

On Monday, when RJD candidate Rohini Acharya reached polling booth number 118 located at the Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in the evening, she got into an argument with the locals who accused her of booth raiding and misbehaving with the voters present there. Sensing turmoil and violence, Acharya left the premises.

The dispute escalated on Tuesday and workers of both parties opened fire on each other. Acharya has been pitted against two-term sitting BJP MP and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran.