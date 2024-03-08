Rahul Takes a Dig at PM Modi on Farmers' Loans during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering at Godhra in Gujarat during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Dahod (Gujarat): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack on the Modi government during the Nyaya Yatra in Gujarat's Godhra on March 8. Cornering the Modi government, he alleged that the Modi government waiving the loans of industrialists in the country, but he is not waiving the loans of farmers.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay completed his yatra in Jhalod in Dahod on March 7 and the yatra reached Godhra on March 8. During his visit to Godhra, Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome at many places. On the other hand, an atmosphere of happiness was seen among Congress workers and supporters.

Rahul Gandhi greeted everyone from the open-top jeep and while addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi fired a fresh salvo at the Modi government and castigated the government on farmers' issues and employment. Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi will waive the loans of industrialists, but will not waive the loans of farmers.

It is noteworthy that today is the second day of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Gujarat. Today the yatra was welcomed by people in Pavagadh and Shivrajpur while Rahul Gandhi will make a night halt in Jambughoda in Panchmahal district. Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will travel over 400 km in seven districts in four days in Gujarat after which he will enter Maharashtra. It may be recalled that the yatra was launched in Manipur on January 14, 2024.

