Here's Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Gujarat itinerary commencing March 7

Ahmedabad: With the Lok Sabha polls round the corners, both the BJP and the Congress have geared up in full swing to campaign in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hometown Gujarat. Former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi is commencing his four-day visit to Gujarat on March 7, as part of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Here is the Congress leader's itinerary:

March 7, Friday: Gandhi will enter Gujarat from Jalod in Dahod at 3 pm on March 7 and will attend the flag-transfer ceremony here and will rest for the night near Jalod bypass. Gandhi's followers will greet him at more than 70 locations and he will speak at six public gatherings as well as 27 corner meetings, according to Doshi.

Gandhi will pay respects to Govind Guru, a tribal hero of the liberation movement, at his "samadhi," or memorial, at Kamboi Dham in Jhalod taluka, to start the Gujarat leg of the yatra, according to state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state branch said on Tuesday that it had accepted the Congress' invitation to participate in the yatra. The AAP and the Congress have partnered for the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. Isudan Gadhvi, the state president of the AAP, will take part in the yatra on March 7.



March 8, Friday: Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from the Dahod bus stand at 8 am, which will be welcomed at the Birsa Munda Chowk, Limkheda further moving on to Piplod.

Gandhi will take part in the padyatra from Godhra bus stand at 11 am and then address the audience there following which the yatra will resume from Congress Bhawan in Kalol, Panchmahal at 2 pm.

Gandhi will then address a public meeting after traveling from the Halol Bus Stand of Panchmahal to the Maharana Pratap Chowk. After the meeting, the yatra will be welcomed in Pavagadh, Shivrajpur, Jambughoda and Panchmahal. Gandhi will stay the night in Jambughoda on Friday night, March 8.

March 9, Saturday: On Saturday, March 9, Gandhi's yatra will reach Chhotaudepur, and commence from the Alipura Bodeli Circle. He will be welcomed at the Akteswar Chowk, Naswadi, and Narmada. He will then take part in a padyatra at the Santosh Chowkdi of Rajpipla and address a public meeting there.

Post lunch, Gandhi will start the yatra from Netrang in Bharuch at 2.30 pm and go onto visit Netrang Char Rasta and Jhankhawav in Mangrol, Surat. On Friday night, Gandhi will stay near the Malda Fata Char Rasta.

March 10, Sunday: Gandhi's journey will start on Sunday, March 10 at 8 am from Mandvi in Surat, where he will be welcomed near the bus stand, Char Rasta. Moving on to Amar Jawan Chowk in Bardoli, Surat, he will later address a public meeting at the Sardar Chowk in Bardoli.