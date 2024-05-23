ETV Bharat / state

Ruckus In Akhilesh Yadav's Poll Rally In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Yet again there was chaos and mismanagement of crowd at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's election rally today. Party workers broke chairs and climbed poles following which, police used a mild force to control the crowd.

Ruckus In Akhilesh Yadav's Poll Rally In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Broken chairs at venue (ETV Bharat Picture)

Pratapgarh: Yet again, chaos erupted at the election rally of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Thursday. With the unruly crowd going berserks, Yadav appealed the party supporters to maintain peace.

When Yadav started addressing the rally, several workers climbed the tent poles to get a better view of the SP chief as many tried to run towards the podium. A ruckus broke out at the venue as some supporters broke the chairs and sound boxes. The police had to use mild force to prevent the party workers from reaching the stage.

Seeing the workers climbing the poles, Yadav said, "We are seeing that these youths have a lot of strength. But this is not Agniveer, these youths are fit for army job. Please, hold on to the poles tightly with both hands otherwise you will fall. We all have seen that you have a lot of strength in your hands and will easily qualify the physical tests. You don't need anything else."

As soon as Yadav left the venue after addressing the gathering, the situation escalated as workers started clashing with each others. Several chairs kept at the venue were found broken.

Addressing the rally, Yadav said that the election season has changed and the political season too is heading for a change. "Those who were issuing slogans of crossing 400 are now going to be defeated by 400 seats. The anger of the public is visible and the 140 crore population will not even give them 140 seats," he said.

