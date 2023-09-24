RADHA SOAMI SATSANG SABHA MEMBERS CLASH WITH POLICE IN AGRA COPS RESORT TO LATHI CHARGE

Agra: Tension prevailed in Dayalbagh area of Agra after police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a group of Radha Soami Satsang Sabha members, who were protesting against the local administration's move to vacate government land allegedly illegally occupied by the organisation. A stampede-like situation arose in which several people, including journalists were injured.

Protesting against the incident, people climbed on the roofs of houses and started pelting stones at policemen. To bring the situation under control, a huge contingent of forces from several police stations including Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were rushed to the spot. Several Radha Soami Satsang Sabha members were detained by the police.

On Saturday, local administration reached Dayalbagh to remove illegal encroachments from government land and bulldozers were pressed into action. The followers of Radha Soami Satsang Sabha followers along with the local people opposed this. The administration demolished the gate installed at the spot. But, the Radha Soami Satsang Sabha installed a second gate within a few hours.

Following which, the Revenue Department filed a case against 12 members of the Satsang Sabha and local administration demolished the second gate. On Sunday evening, followers of Radha Soami Satsang Sabha started protesting against the government's move and attempted to re-occupy the government land.

On getting information about the protest, several officers including DCP and ACP reached the spot. The officers tried to convince the people to vacate the land but they were adamant and started demonstrating with sticks.