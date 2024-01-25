Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' arrived at Boxirhat in Cooch Behar on Thursday. A group of residents, reportedly TMC workers, waved black flags at the rally but claimed that they were protesting against state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury's anti-alliance talks.

Chowdhury along with various state Congress leaders welcomed Gandhi at Boxirhat junction of Assam-Bengal border. As soon as Gandhi's convoy reached Bengal, there was frenzy among the workers.

Gandhi said, "Today we have reached West Bengal from Assam. I thank the leaders and workers of Assam again. You organised the trip very well. I feel very good in West Bengal. I have come to stand by your side. I want to thank the leaders and workers of West Bengal for welcoming me with so much love."

Hitting out at the BJP and the RSS he said hatred, violence and injustice were being spread in the country. "The INDIA Alliance has started fighting injustice together," he said. Reiterating that he wanted to open a shop of love in the market of hate the Wayanad parliamentarian said, "I have worked to open a shop of love in the hate market." Gandhi will stay in West Bengal for five days in two phases starting on Thursday.

Change in schedule: Gandhi's schedule in West Bengal has been revised after the administration asked the rally not enter Jalpaiguri town on January 28 due to a police recruitment exam. Police have denied permission to Congress to organise lunch in Jalpaiguri on Sunday. Thus, the former Congress president will not be able to have lunch at the ABPC ground in Jalpaiguri on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, he will have lunch somewhere between Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri. Arrangements are being made at a dhaba in Balapara next to the National Highway. Congress leadership has already held a meeting with the police and district administration on the rally.

Black flags shown by Trinamool activists: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers staged a protest in Cooch Behar over the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra'. When Gandhi's convoy was heading towards Cooch Behar from Boxirhat, a large number of TMC workers protested with banners and placards at Jorai Junction.

The protesters said that they morally support the rally but were protesting against Adhir Chowdhury's anti-alliance talk. Gandhi will fly to Delhi from Hasimara air force camp after the programme in Cooch Behar. The rally will re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda after which, it will cover Murshidabad.

Gandhi's rally has entered West Bengal a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal independently.