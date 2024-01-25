'AIUDF is BJP's B-team:' Rahul targets Badruddin Ajmal on his home turf

Dhubri: Just before entering West Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is anchoring the Bharat Jodo Yatra and faced a challenge from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his bete noire, trained guns on AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal squarely blaming him for his 'connivance' with the BJP.

While addressing a gathering at Dhubri, the home turf of Ajmal, Rahul Gandhi blasted the president of the All India United Democratic Front and president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam, accusing him of conniving with the BJP.

Rahul accused the AIUDF of playing second fiddle to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The former Congress president taunted Ajmal, saying his party is the B team of the BJP. He cautioned people that voting or supporting the AIUDF will mean supporting the BJP. He made it categorically clear that the Congress has nothing to do with AIUDF or the BJP as they were the two sides of the same coin. He said, "Ajmal only does what the Assam Chief Minister wants him to do. There will be no compromise, neither with the BJP nor with Ajmal," Rahul said.

Gandhi also took potshots at Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accusing him of running the state like a tyrant and turning a blind eye to 'injustice' prevailing in Assam due to rampant corruption. He also said people were already fed up with corruption and unemployment in the state.