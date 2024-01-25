Loading...

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mega Event to Resume After Republic Day break on Jan 28

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 25, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

Updated : Jan 25, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on its 12th day, entered West Bengal through Bakshirhat in Cooch Behar. During the Yatra, TMC staged a protest against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who had earlier welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while entering Bengal. Due to Republic Day, the mega-event is abandoned until January 28.

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Amid the consternation within the INDIA alliance with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee calling it time on her collaboration with the Congress in West Bengal, the much-talked-about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has entered the West Bengal leg. Check our Live updates below:

  • 1.15 PM

The yatra will resume after the Republic Day break on January 28, says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

  • 1.10 PM

TMC leader Derek O'Brien accused Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the alliance not working out in West Bengal.

  • 1.05 PM

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh urged Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to join the ongoing yatra at least for 10–15 minutes.

  • 12.35 PM

Rahul Gandhi addresses the public in Cooch Behar.

  • 12.25 PM

After concluding the Assam leg, the national flag was handed over to the West Bengal PCC.

  • 12.20 PM

Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness to have come to West Bengal. He also said that they have to come to Bengal to listen to its individuals and stand with them. Gandhi further added that the BJP-RSS has been spreading hatred, violence, and injustice. Therefore, the INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together.

  • 12.10 PM

TMC has staged a protest against state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

  • 12.00 PM

Rahul Gandhi calls on members of the Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union. At present, the Koch Rajbongshi people are classified as an OBC community, but they are seeking to be given ST status.

  • 11.10 AM

Rahul Gandhi, after entering Cooch Behar district, said that the INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country. He further added that they have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in yatra as injustice is prevailing across the nation.

  • 11.06 AM

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by the Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury after entering the state.

  • 11.00 AM

Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a public address in the Khagrabari Chowk area of West Bengal's Cooch Behar at 11:15 a.m.

  • 10.50 AM

The CPI (M) seeks assurance from the grand old party that if the TMC becomes a part of the Yatra, the former party will give it a miss.

  • 10: 37 AM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma can keep registering FIRs against Rahul Gandhi, but the party will continue with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to unite the country.

  • 10.25 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters West Bengal's Cooch Behar today.

Last Updated :Jan 25, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

TAGGED:

Rahul GandhiWest BengalCooch BeharBharat Jodo Nyay YatraAdhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.