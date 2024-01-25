Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mega Event to Resume After Republic Day break on Jan 28

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): Amid the consternation within the INDIA alliance with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee calling it time on her collaboration with the Congress in West Bengal, the much-talked-about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has entered the West Bengal leg. Check our Live updates below:

1.15 PM

The yatra will resume after the Republic Day break on January 28, says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

1.10 PM

TMC leader Derek O'Brien accused Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the alliance not working out in West Bengal.

1.05 PM

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh urged Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to join the ongoing yatra at least for 10–15 minutes.

12.35 PM

Rahul Gandhi addresses the public in Cooch Behar.

12.25 PM

After concluding the Assam leg, the national flag was handed over to the West Bengal PCC.

12.20 PM

Rahul Gandhi expressed his happiness to have come to West Bengal. He also said that they have to come to Bengal to listen to its individuals and stand with them. Gandhi further added that the BJP-RSS has been spreading hatred, violence, and injustice. Therefore, the INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together.

12.10 PM

TMC has staged a protest against state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

12.00 PM

Rahul Gandhi calls on members of the Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union. At present, the Koch Rajbongshi people are classified as an OBC community, but they are seeking to be given ST status.

11.10 AM

Rahul Gandhi, after entering Cooch Behar district, said that the INDIA bloc will fight against injustice across the country. He further added that they have attached the word 'Nyay' (justice) in yatra as injustice is prevailing across the nation.

11.06 AM

Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by the Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury after entering the state.

11.00 AM

Rahul Gandhi is set to conduct a public address in the Khagrabari Chowk area of West Bengal's Cooch Behar at 11:15 a.m.

10.50 AM

The CPI (M) seeks assurance from the grand old party that if the TMC becomes a part of the Yatra, the former party will give it a miss.

10: 37 AM

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma can keep registering FIRs against Rahul Gandhi, but the party will continue with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to unite the country.

10.25 AM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi enters West Bengal's Cooch Behar today.