Punjab Temple Priests Kill 33-Yr-Old Man, Bury Body in Havan Kund; Held

Sangrur: A 33-year-old man was killed by the priests of a temple in Dhuri of Punjab's Sangrur district and his body was buried in the Havan Kund, a police official said. Two priests, who were arrested in this connection, have admitted to the crime.

The incident has come to light in the famous Bagalamukhi Temple of the city. Police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's father, who had alleged that his son had not returned home since May 2. The deceased, identified as Sudeep Kumar, was a resident of Dhuri.

Saurabh Sabharwal, in-charge of Dhuri police station said Gurinder Kumar, Sudeep's father complained that his son, who took lessons at the temple, had not returned home for two days. The complainant told police that when he inquired at the temple, priest Parmanand told that Sudeep had not visited the temple for two days.

On the basis of Gurinder's statement, priest Parmanand was taken to the police station for questioning. On being grilled, Parmanand admitted that he had killed Sudeep and buried him under the Havan Kund.

Sabharwal said the body has been recovered from the Havan Kund and shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. A murder case has been registered against Bagalamukhi temple priest Parmanand and head priest Ashok Shastri.

Meanwhile, residents of Dhuri, reached the police station and said that they will not to leave the premises till strict action is taken against the accused. Sabharwal said that the accused will not be spared.