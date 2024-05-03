Delhi Excise Scam: Court Seeks Responses from CBI, ED on Kavitha's Plea

author img

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

A court has requested responses from the CBI and the ED on an application by BRS leader K Kavitha to be physically produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial custody in the alleged Delhi excise scam. Kavitha's advocate, Nitesh Rana, argued she is a victim of persecution and harassment and is willing to expose the case's falsity.
New Delhi: BRS Leader K Kavitha Leaves The Rouse Avenue Court After Being Produced By The Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) (IANS Photo)

A court has requested responses from the CBI and the ED on an application by BRS leader K Kavitha to be physically produced before the court on the expiry of her judicial custody in the alleged Delhi excise scam. Kavitha's advocate, Nitesh Rana, argued she is a victim of persecution and harassment and is willing to expose the case's falsity.

New Delhi: A court here on Friday sought responses from the CBI and the ED on an application filed by BRS leader K Kavitha seeking to be produced physically before the court on the expiry of her judicial custody in the alleged Delhi excise scam on May 7.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued notice to the investigating agencies and directed them to file their responses by May 6, when the court will hear the arguments on Kavitha's application.

In her application, the BRS leader's advocate Nitesh Rana told the court that she wishes to be produced physically before the court instead of being produced through video conference from Tihar central jail, where she is currently lodged.

"The applicant is a victim of grave persecution and harassment meted out against her for wholly malafide and vexatious considerations. She is sanguine to expose the falsity, lack of substance and hollowness in the case set up against her in due course of the proceedings," the application claimed.

On April 23, the court had directed the jail authorities to produce Kavitha before it virtually on the expiry of her judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kavitha (46), the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her on April 11 in Tihar jail, where she was lodged in the money laundering case being probed by the ED. Her judicial custody in both cases will end on May 7.

Read More

  1. Excise Scam: Court Sends BRS Leader K Kavitha to Judicial Custody Till Apr 23
  2. Delhi Excise Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha Till May 7

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.