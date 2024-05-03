Jharkhand HC Dismisses Hemant Soren's Writ Petition Challenging ED Arrest

Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him. The division bench of Justice Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar has rejected the petition.

After the hearing of the plea, the court kept the order reserved in the case on February 28. It was argued on behalf of Hemant Soren that the case in which he has been arrested is not a scheduled offence and there is also no case of money laundering against him. However, it was argued by the ED that after the summons, the then CM Hemant Soren had tried to destroy the evidence by misusing his power and position.

Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam and was lodged at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. Soren was sent to the Birsa Munda Central Jail on February 15 after his 13-day custody of the ED.

