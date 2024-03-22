Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann In Delhi After Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Chandigarh: Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Liquor Policy case, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann left for Delhi where he is scheduled to address a special press conference, sources said.

In a dramatic sequence of events, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED from the CM's residence on the evening of March 21 in the liquor policy case. The ED team came to summon him for the 10th time. After the arrest, Kejriwal was taken to the ED office. A team of doctors arrived from RML Hospital and conducted his medical examination. Kejriwal spent the night in ED lockup.

The AAP has called nationwide protests on Friday March 22 against Kejriwal's arrest by the ED.

CM Mann to Hold Press Conference in Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also left for Delhi where he will hold a press conference at 12 noon. Ahead of his Delhi visit, CM Mann slammed the BJP government at the Centre.

In a post on X, Mann wrote, “You will arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but how will you arrest his thinking? Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an idea and we stand by our leader like a rock. Long live the revolution”.

Kejriwal to be Produced in High Court Today: After his arrest in the Excise Policy case, the ED will produce Kejriwal in the High Court today to get his remand. Delhi Minister Atishi said that Kejriwal will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi and will run the government from jail.

SC to Hear Delhi CM's Plea: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal against his arrest by the ED. The SC is also hearing a plea by BRS leader K Kavita, who is already in ED custody in the same case.

AAP Leaders Detained: Delhi Police on Friday detained several AAP leaders including Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi during their protest against the BJP over Kejriwal's arrest in the Excise Policy case.