SC Special Bench To Hear Kejriwal's Plea Against His Arrest by ED

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna told Singhvi that a three-judge bench will assemble to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s case.

A 12-member team of ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in North Delhi’s Civil Lines. The ED reached The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's residence, shortly after the High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.

This is a developing story. More details awaited...

