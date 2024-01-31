In her maiden pre-budget address, Prez Murmu highlights Ram Temple, Article 370, 'Make in India'

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu in her first Presidential address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members on Wednesday ahead of the Parliament's Budget Session, highlighted various 'people-centric' schemes unveiled by the Centre saying these achievements marked a new era of development in the country.

"This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century. I am confident that there will be meaningful conversation on policies in this new building," she said at the new Parliament building. The President also lauded defence production crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

The President also spoke about the successful completion of several projects towards national interest that she said had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. "The construction of Ram Temple was awaited for centuries. Today, it has become a reality...Abrogation of Article 370 from J&K is history now," she pointed out.

President Droupadi Murmu further said, "My government believes that the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on four strong pillars – youth power, women power, farmers and the poor. In the past years, the world witnessed two major wars and faced a pandemic like Corona. Despite such global crises, my government kept inflation under control in the country and did not let the burden on common Indians increase..."

Murmu made a mention of progress the country made in economic, social and scientific sectors. She enlisted the achievements of the government. "The last year was full of accomplishments for India. There were many successes - India became the fastest-growing economy. India became the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful G20 Summit hosted by India strengthened the role of India in the world. India won more than 100 medals in Asian Games. India also got the Atal Tunnel," she said.

President Murmu continued, "The achievements that we see today are the extension of the practices of the last 10 years. We heard the slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale."

After Murmu reached Parliament, she was received by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.