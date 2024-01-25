Ram Temple landmark in India's re-discovery of civilisational heritage: Prez in R-Day Address

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a grand edifice giving befitting expression to people's faith and also to their enormous trust in the judicial process.

"We witnessed the historic consecration ceremony of the idol of Lord Ram in the new temple constructed at His birthplace in Ayodhya. When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, the future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage. The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people’s faith but also as a testament to people’s enormous trust in judicial process," President Murmu said in her Republic Day address to the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently consecrated the idol of Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, following which it was thrown open to the public.

Meanwhile, the President also said that the democratic system is much older than the concept of Western democracy, and that's why India is called the "mother of democracy". She also asserted that the nation is in the early years of 'Amrit Kaal' and this is the time of an epochal transformation.

She appealed to all citizens to abide by the "fundamental duties" enshrined in the Constitution.

During her Republic Day address, the President also paid tribute to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, who will be awarded Bharat Ratna (Posthumously), for enriching public life through his contributions.

"Karpooriji was one of the greatest advocates of backward classes who dedicated his life for their welfare. His life was a message. I pay my tribute to Karpooriji for enriching public life through his contributions," the President said.

The President also spoke about the G20 Summit, which was held in India, saying the G20 Summit boosted India's emergence as the voice of the 'Global South'.

"The successful organising of the Group of 20 Summit, under India’s presidency, was an unprecedented achievement. What was all the more noteworthy was the way the people were involved in the G20 events. The ideas and inputs travelled not downwards from the top but upwards from the bottom. The magnificent event provided lessons for all in making citizens participants in strategic and diplomatic matters that are, in the final analysis, going to shape their own future," she added.