Budget Session Live: Prez Murmu Hails Ram Lalla's Consecration, Appeals for Unity

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all MPs not to misuse the budget session and make the most of it. "Full budget will be placed after the new government is formed after the elections. Our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on Thursday," he added before President Droupadi Murmu began her address.

12. 16 PM

The new Parliament Building will protect India's tradition, Jai Hind Jai Bharat," Murmu concluded. 12. 14 PM

Finally, Ram Lalla is installed in its place after years of wait, she said adding that wish of crores has been fulfilled. 12. 12 PM

"India is a major force to reckon with against terrorism. We are the first to jump into the fray whenever there is a crisis," she said. 12.10 PM

"G20 has upheld India's prestige on the world map," she said appreciating India's support for African Union's inclusion in G20. 12.05 AM

Murmu hails heritage tourism in the country and also appreciates India's emphasis on sports. India is the Bishwamitra of the world, she added. 12 Noon

Space science is an important aspect in my government's planning, she added. The New Education Policy has ushered in a revolution, Murmu said elaborating that dropout rate has decreased in the country. 11.50 AM

Murmu hails the introduction of optical fibre. "Naxalites have been challenged with a reduction of their activities," she said. My government has drawn a road map for the coming years, she added. "Green energy is our focus and there has been an increase in the solar power capacity," she added. 11.45 AM

Tribal areas have also been given importance, she says adding that reservations in various fields have helped the country. The government has worked towards better sanitation, she added. 11.37 AM

Small farmers have been given priority by my government, she said adding that the government works for the poor and women. "Government is focussed on progress, she said. If we look at various dimensions of economy, the confidence that India is in right direction, grows," she added. 11.29 AM

Murmu hails Nari Shakti and free ration scheme. "We have removed 10 crore fake beneficiaries. The government has kept fiscal deficit under control," she said. Murmu also hails India's Justice System. My government has been by the side of women. Crores of women have benefitted," she says. 11.23 AM

My govt is working with full commitment to empower MSMEs, small entrepreneurs, President Murmu said.



Murmu hails abrogation of Article 370 and Digital India. "Digital India has made life and business easier in the country," she added. UPI has been a boon for the nation, and even Ayushman Bharat has been a success," she said. "So, many airports have been built, cargo handling has received an impetus too. One Nation One Power Grid has given a fillip to electricity," she said. My govt is working with full commitment to empower MSMEs, small entrepreneurs, President Murmu said. 11.05 AM

Beer Val Diwas was announced, says Prez. Murmu hails India's economy, Chandrayaan Mission, G20 Summit and others. She also praised Indian athletes for their performance in Asian Games. "India also got Atal Setu, Amrut Bharat Rail and others," she said. 11.03 AM

"This is my maiden joint session speech in the new Parliament. It is a proof of our pledge towards New India. In this era we celebrated Amrutkal of India's Independence Day. So much has been done. 70,000 Amrut Sarovars were made and more than 2 lakh Amrut Vatiaks were built." 11.01 AM

National Anthem being played inside Parliament.

National Anthem being played inside Parliament. 10.59 AM

President Murmu enters Parliament along with PM Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Mom Birla. 10.57 AM

President Droupadi Murmu takes Guard of Honour 10. 40 AM

President arrives at the Parliament House 10.35 AM

Please make the most of the session, PM Modi appealed to all MPs. "At the beginning of the budget session today, the interim budget will be presented under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu Ji and tomorrow by Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi added. "In a way, this is a festival of realization of women power! At the end of the first session held in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a very significant decision, and that decision was 'Narishakti Vandan Act'," he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with a "disha nirdeshak baatein", he said.