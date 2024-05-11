Indore Will Never Support Congress' Negativity: BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya in an Exclusive Interview with Bureau Head of ETV Bharat Madhya Pradesh, Shefali Panday (Source: ETV Bharat)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Voting in three phases of Lok Sabha Election is over in 29 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Now, voting is to be held across eight Lok Sabha seats including Indore on May 13. The Indore Lok Sabha seat has been making headlines after the withdrawal of Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam from the contest.

BJP's Shankar Lalwani is the sole candidate contesting from here, expected to sweep through with a significant margin. With this move, the Congress’s appeal to public to vote in favour of the NOTA button on the electronic voting machines (EVM) in the constituency is intensifying with each passing day.

Ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma marched from the Veer Savarkar statue to Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Indore’s Tukoganj area on Friday evening to campaign in favour of voting for NOTA. The grand old party has also been accusing BJP MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya of conspiring to withdraw the nomination papers filed by Bam on April 29.

Responding to this, Vijayvargiya, in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat, spoke about how he deals with allegations hurled at him, BJP's performance in this election and his take on Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Pakistan having atomic bombs among other topics.

Kicking the interview off on a lighter vein, Vijayvargiya spoke about the secret to his healthy lifestyle. "Eat a lot but also exercise and work intensely to balance it. If you eat well, you will be in good shape. Work hard and you will be able to reap its benefits," he added.

When asked about the barrage of allegations in electoral politics, his answer was equally frank. "No matter what kind of allegation someone makes, the question is how much truth is there to it," he added.

When asked about his take on Congress's campaign in Indore to vote in favour of NOTA, Vijayvargiya said that Congress workers are frustrated and have been carrying out negative publicity in the city. "Indore has always inspired the country. It ranks on top in terms of cleanliness. People here are optimistic and will never support Congress's negativity," he added.

Former Union minister and Congress candidate from the Ratlam-ST seat in the state, Kantilal Bhuria on Thursday ignited a major political controversy by promising that people with two wives would receive Rs 2 lakh if the grand old party was elected to power at the Centre.

Commenting on this statement, Vijayvargiya took a dig at him and said that "Kantilal Bhuria has turned 70-years-old. Our ancestors often said that there is no difference between children and aged people. So, his statement should not be taken seriously at all."

When asked to share his thoughts on Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's old clipping that went viral where he said that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan or the country could end up paying a heavy price, Vijayvargiya said that maybe Aiyar did not know that India too possessed nuclear bombs and missiles.

"We too have nuclear missiles which operate in the sky, on land and in water. Therefore, do not underestimate India. If you want to consume the salt of Pakistan, then stay there. Do not advice India," he added.

Vijayvargiya exuded immense confidence in BJP's performance in the polls and said that the party would win all 29 seats in MP. "The people of the country want to re-elect Narendra Modi to power again," he added.