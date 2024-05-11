Madhya Pradesh: 6 Of Same Family Died, 5 Injured As SUV Hits Divider In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Six people were killed and five injured after their car overturned at Bijasan Ghat after hitting a divider while coming down a road from a temple in Salkanpur in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Friday evening, a police official said.

According to the police, all the people seated in the SUV car were from the same family. They had arrived at the Salkanpur temple to perform the head-shaving ceremony of the 3-month-old infant done. The three-month-old who was also among the occupants of the car, managed to survive the incident, the police added.

The injured have been rushed to Narmadapuram for advanced treatment, Rehti police station sub inspector Nandram Maravi was qouted on PTI as saying.

"Three persons died on the spot in the incident that took place at 6:15pm. There were 12 persons in the SUV. They had come here for a function at a temple in a hillock some 120 kilometres from the district headquarters. The accident occurred when the vehicle was on its way back to Bhopal," Maravi said.

After paying obeisance at the temple and completing the head-shave ceremony, the family headed back to Bhopal. There were a total of 12 passengers in the vehicle, including the driver. The car was traveling at high speed when it collided with a boundary-wall near Bijasan ghat. The driver lost control and hit the wall, causing the car to turn turtle instantly.