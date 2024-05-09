Tamil Nadu: Nine Workers, Including Five Women, Killed in Firecracker Unit Accident

Virudhunagar/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): At-least nine workers, including five women were killed, and 12 others injured, few of them seriously, in a major explosion triggered by an inferno at a private fireworks factory in Chengamalapatti village near Sivakasi in Virudhnagar district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said the fire broke out when the workers were engaged in mixing highly inflammable chemicals meant for making fancy variety crackers. Series of powerful explosions razed down seven warehouses, where a huge stock of finished crackers and chemicals were stored.

Preliminary investigations revealed that friction while handling the chemicals triggered the fire.

However, the exact reason for the explosion is under investigation. Fire tenders from Sattur, Vembakottai and Sivakasi rushed to the factory and extinguished the blaze after a couple of hours. The injured were admitted to the Government hospital at Sivakasi. Senior revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations.

The factory is owned by 57-year-old Saravanan, who hails from Thirutangal Standard Colony near Sivakasi. Over 50 male and female workers were engaged in making firecrackers when the blaze erupted on Thursday afternoon, police sources added.

They added that over 10 rooms were damaged and 8 rooms were completely collapsed. "Some of the workers escaped with injuries, while 12 others were seriously injured when the building debris fell on them," police sources added.

It is understood that nine bodies including recovered from the spot. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary at the Sivakasi Government Hospital and the process to identify is underway.

The Sivakasi East police station has registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC, police sources added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Sivakasi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who have been injured recover at the earliest."