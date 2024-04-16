Patna: Seven Killed as Autorickshaw Collides with Crane, Overturns Multiple Times

Patna (Bihar): An auto and a crane collided in Patna, Bihar, on Tuesday, April 16, injuring seven and killing one, according to authorities. An out-of-control collided with a crane that was part of the Patna Metro project in the Ramlakhan Path neighborhood, and overturned multiple times.

According to reports, four passengers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Patna Central Hospital. A woman and a child were among the seven deceased. The hospital is treating one additional patient.

“A joint team of traffic and Kankarbagh police rushed to the spot. Doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, while three succumbed to their injuries and one Mukesh Kumar Sahni is undergoing treatment,” Patna traffic SP Ashok Kumar Choudhary told the press.

The accident took place at 3.44 AM when a Hydra Crane working on a Metro project near Ram Lakhan Path collided with a speeding auto ferrying passengers from Mithapur towards Zero Mile.



The autorickshaw's front side sustained extensive damage as a result of the extremely strong collision. Police discovered the event after looking through nearby CCTV footage.



Later, the autorickshaw was seized from the Mithapur area while the hydra crane was being looked for. with the meantime, a group involved with the Metro project stopped around to ask questions.

As per police sources, Mukesh Kumar Sahni's wife and two kids have died in the accident. Sahni, a resident of Motihari has been injured. Laxman Das, resident of Janakpur Dham of Dhanusa, Nepal, Upendra Kumar Bhatt and Ramashish Baitha, resident of Rohtas, are among those who died.



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the meantime, conveyed his sincere condolences for the disaster and prayed to God to grant the deceased's family the strength to endure their loss.

Kankarbagh police station incharge Neeraj Kumar said that postmortem of the dead bodies is being conducted in Patna Medical College and Hospital. "We will carry on with investigation after the postmortem result is out," he said.