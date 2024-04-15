Three People Killed in Road Accident in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand): At least three people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on Monday in the Kathitand area in the jurisdiction of the Ratu police station area here, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Sinha said that a group of devotees was travelling in a pick-up van to offer prayers near the Ratu Talab. "The driver of the pick-up van lost control of the vehicle and collided with the divider. The devotees fell on the other side of the road and were crushed to death by a tractor, which was passing by," said Sinha.

He said the deceased were residents of Chatakpur village of Ratu and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. "The condition of the two of the injured is stated to be critical," the senior police official added.

The SSP said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this connection. Police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and will be handed over to the kin once the post-mortem is complete.

