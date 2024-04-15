Rajasthan: Car With Flat Tyre Hits Container in Bhilwara, 3 Dead

Bhilwara: Three youths were killed and a woman suffered injuries after their car slammed into a container parked on the roadside on the Delhi-Mumbai National Highway in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

The incident took place in Gulabpura police station area of the district. According to police, the driver lost control of the wheel due to a flat tyre and collided with a stationery container. Of the four passengers, three succumbed to their injuries on the spot and one was injured.

On information from locals, a team from Gulabpura police station reached the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary of Gulabpura Community Hospital for postmortem.

"The car suffered a flat tyre near Rupaheli intersection on the national highway leading to which, the driver lost control over the wheels. The vehicle slammed into a container parked on the roadside. Three bodies have been sent for postmortem while the injured woman was taken to Gulabpura Community Hospital for treatment," assistant sub-inspector of Gulabpura police station, Sundaram said

Sundaram said that the three deceased have not been identified yet. Police are trying to identify the vehicle on the basis of its registration number, the officer added.

Following accident, there was a massive traffic congestion on the national highway. Finally, the damaged car was removed from the spot with the help of a crane and traffic movement was restored.