Five of Family Killed After Tipper Laden With Soil Overturns on Them in Karnataka

Published : 24 hours ago

An official said that the family was standing on the road near Yatnatti Cross to return to native village Badardinni after working in the field when the tyre of the speeding tipper exploded due to which the vehicle overturned on them leading to their on the spot death.

Bagalakote: In a tragic road accident reported from Karnataka, five members of the same family were killed after a tipper laden with soil overturned on them in Bagalakote district of the state on Sunday April 14, an official said.

The tragic road accident took place near Yatnatti Cross in Bilagi taluk of Bagalakot on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Shivappa Tolamatti (72), his wife Yellava Yankappa Tolamatti (66), son Pundaleeka Yankappa Tolamatti (40), daughter Nagavva Ashoka Bammannavara, Nagavva's husband and Yankappa's son-in-law Ashoka Ningappa Bammannavara (48) of Badaradinni village.

An official said that the family was standing by the road near Yatnatti Cross to return to native village Badardinni after working in the field. While the family was standing on the road, the tyre of the speeding tipper exploded due to which the vehicle overturned on them.

All the five people got stuck underneath the soil and died on the spot, an official said. It is said that the tipper driver left the vehicle and fled from the spot after the accident.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai said that the police rushed to the spot, removed the bodies stuck in the soil and sent them to the Taluk Hospital for post-mortem examination. Currently, a case has been registered at Baragi Police Station.

As soon as the news of the incident came to light, hundreds of people from Badardinni and Yatnatti rushed to the spot.

