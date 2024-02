Kohima: In an unfortunate catastrophe fire in a coal mine caused the deaths of six on Thursday. Four were severely injured. The deceased were all from Assam.

The fatal incident took place at 2 pm in the Russian village of Bhandari subdivision in Wokha district of state.

As per information, gas from the mine caught fire. The injured have shifted to a hospital in Dimapur.

