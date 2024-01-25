"Efforts On to Control The Goregaon West Blaze": Official

Mumbai: As many as 12-13 fire tenders are working to bring the fire under control that broke a few hours ago at the Asmi Industrial Complex in Goregaon West in Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Bhosale Goregaon Police Station told ANI, "A fire broke out in a godown in Goregaon West, Mumbai... About 12-13 fire tenders have arrived here and are working to control the fire. No casualties reported. "The cause of the fire is not yet known," he added.

They said that an incident of fire was reported at 8:11 pm. Earlier, an official of the Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation said that a fire broke out at an industrial complex in Goregaon West of Maharashtra's Mumbai on Wednesday, More details are awaited.