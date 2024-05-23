Minor Allegedly Gangraped After Being Befriended on Social Media in Chhattisgarh; Accused Arrested

Gaurela Pendra Marwahi: In a shocking case of sexual assault reported from Chhattisgarh, a minor was allegedly gangraped by two youth after being lured into friendship by one of them on social media, an official said. Police have arrested both the accused in the case. 20 may 21 fir 22 arees

It is learnt that the incident took place on May 20 under Pendra police station area of the district. An official said that one of the accused youth had befriended the minor girl 15 days ago. On May 20, the main accused, along with his friend, first took the minor to an abandoned poultry farm on the pretext of taking her on a bike ride and both gang-raped her there, the official said. When the minor became unconscious, both the accused ran away leaving the minor there, he said. He said that when the girl regained consciousness, she raised an alarm and nearby villagers reached there. The villagers took the girl out of the poultry farm and also informed the girl's family after which the family admitted the girl to the district hospital, where the girl is undergoing treatment.

SDOP, Pendra Nikita Tiwari said that as soon as the information was received, the police reached the district hospital and took the statement of the family members along with the girl. On the basis of the statement, the police formed a team of cyber cell and Pendra police to trace the accused. The police team arrested the accused and booked them under the relevant sections of POCSO Act.

An official said that the FIR was registered on May 21 while both the accused were arrested on May 22.