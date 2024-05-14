Minor Girl Gang-Raped at Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur; Nine Including Three Minors Arrested

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) : A 17-year-old girl from Tiruppur district, who has been living in her grandfather's house, was unwell for the past few days. When she was taken to the hospital for a check-up, it was revealed that the girl was 4 months pregnant.

When the girl was questioned in this regard, she said that 9 people, including 3 minors had gang-raped her. Shocked by this, the girl's grandfather filed a complaint at the Udumalai All Women Police Station.

Based on this complaint, the police conducted an investigation and identified a total of 9 accused namely Prakash (age 24), Bhava Bharati (age 22), Paranikumar (age 21), Jayakaleswan (age 19), Madhankumar (age 19), Nandagopal (age 19) and 3 boys aged 14, 15 and 16. Similarly, another 13-year-old girl was also allegedly gang-raped.

After this, the police arrested all the 9 people who were allegedly involved in the crime of joint sexual assault under the POCSO Act. The police produced them in the court. Six of the arrested youths have been lodged in Coimbatore Central Jail and the 3 minors have been taken to the government's observation home in Coimbatore's Lakshmi Mills area.

It is said that one of the minor accused tried to commit suicide last night at the observation home. He was treated at the hospital and now the boy has recovered. The police are investigating the boy's suicide attempt.