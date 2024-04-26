1400 CCTV Cameras Along 45 km Trail: Telangana Police Crack Blind Gangrape-Murder Case; Two Held

Hyderabad: In a sensational breakthrough in the sexual assault of a woman, police have solved a gang-rape and murder of a woman by arresting two accused in the case after sifting over a thousand CCTV cameras along 45 km route taken by the accused in Kukatpally area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana.

ACP K. Srinivasa Rao along with Kukatpally Inspector D. Krishnamohan disclosed the details at a presser. It is learnt that the woman (45) from Rajamahendravaram in AP came to the city a few years ago after the death of her husband and was living alone. She used to get employment by working as a sweeper in a vehicle showroom at Y Junction in Moosapet and collecting waste papers.

According to the police, accused Nitish Kumar Dev (24) from Bihar, who worked in a bar and restaurant in Sangareddy along with his accomplice carried out the brutal incident of rape and murder on the 20th of this month. Police said that the accused saw the woman at a tea shop at Prashantnagar near Kukatpally. The accused duo followed her and locked her inside a deserted building where they raped her in turns, police said. When she was about to run away, the accused hit her with a hard object in her head leading to her death and fled from the spot.

As the investigation went on, police examined a total of 1,400 CCTV cameras along a length of 45 km from Kukatpally Y junction to Sangareddy, police said. Although the numeral part of the bike of the accused was visible on the number plate, the English letters were not clear giving a tough time to the police. An estimated 10 bikes were matched as police finally zeroed in on the accused Nitish Kumar and the boy, said to be a juvenile. Further proceedings in the case are going on.