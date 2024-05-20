Rajasthan Court Sentences 2 Convicts to Death for Gangraping and Burning Alive Minor Girl

Special Public Prosecutor Mahavir Kisnawat speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Shahpura (Rajasthan): A court in Rajasthan on Monday sentenced two convicts - Kalu and Kanha - to death for gangraping a minor girl and burning her alive.

On August 2, 2023, the minor girl was gangraped while she had to graze goats on her farm and then burnt her alive in a coal furnace. On Saturday, May 18, the Bhilwara POCSO Court 2 had found two accused guilty and acquitted seven others.

The Court on Monday sentenced the two convicts to death. Special Public Prosecutor Mahavir Kisnawat, appointed by the Rajasthan government, said that the trial of nine accused in this case was held in the POCSO court.

"Statements of 43 witnesses were registered by the Court. In this case, a female witness gave a statement against the prosecution evidence and Kisnawat declared the female witness a "traitor".

According to the Special Public Prosecutor, the reason for this was that this female witness was the mother-in-law of the main accused in the case. "222 documentary evidences were presented by the prosecution," he added.

Kisnawat said that the court had found the two accused guilty in this case on Saturday and seven others were acquitted. He added that the Court sentenced the duo to death.

Mahavir Kishnawat said that he will appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against acquittal of the seven accused. The case was investigated by the then Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kotri, Shyam Sundar Bishnoi and was monitored by ADG Crime Dinesh MM and Ajmer Range IG Lata Manoj.

Five coal furnaces were installed at the spot of incident, out of which two furnaces each belonged to both convicts, who are real brothers. One furnace belonged to the other two accused, in which the remains of the body of a minor were found. Both these accused have been acquitted by the court.