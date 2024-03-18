7 Killed as Car Collides with Tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

7 killed as car collides with tractor in Bihar's Khagaria

The car was returning from a wedding when it collided with a tractor coming from the opposite direction in the early hours today. Seven of the passengers, including three minors, died on the spot.

Khagaria (Bihar): Seven people, including three children, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor on the National Highway-31 in Bihar's Khagaria on Monday.

All the passengers were natives of Khagaria district and were returning after attending a wedding ceremony in Thutti Mohanpur. The vehicle was heading towards Madaiya Bithala village when it was hit by a tractor that came from the opposite direction near Vidyaratan petrol pump.

The impact of the collision was such that both the car and the tractor were badly damaged. The car overturned and seven passengers succumbed to their injuries on the spot. A few people also suffered injuries.

Locals informed police and a team from Pasraha police station reached the spot after sometime. The injured were taken to the hospital while the seven bodies were sent for post-mortem. Process for identification of the deceased is currently on, police said.

Gogri DSP Ramesh Kumar said that seven people died on the spot in a road accident of whom, there were three minors. "There was a collision between a car and a tractor on NH-31. A rescue and relief operation was undertaken. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. Probe is on and CCTV footage of the area will be collected," Kumar said.

Read more

  1. 4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train Derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer
  2. Air India Express Flight Carrying Over 160 Passengers Hits Truck at Surat Airport; Wing Damaged
  3. Woman, Her 3-year-old Son Crushed to Death After Jumping In Front of Moving Train in Uttar Pradesh

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.