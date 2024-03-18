4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train Derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer

At around 1.04 am, Sabarmati- Agra Cantt Superfast Express collided with a goods train near the Madar Railway Station.

Ajmer: Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near Madar railway station in Rajasthan's Ajmer. According to initial information, several passengers received minor injuries after the train collided with a goods train.

The accident took place near the Madar Railway Station at around 1.04 am when train number 12548, Sabarmati- Agra Cantt Superfast Express, collided with the goods train.

The loco pilot of the train applied emergency brakes, but could not avert the collision, sources added. "Today on March 18 at 01.04 am, train number 12548, Sabarmati-Agra Cantt derailed near the home signal at Madar near Ajmer due to which the engine and four general coaches have derailed. There has been no loss of life in this. Taking immediate action, railway officials have reached the accident site and the accident relief train has reached Madar and track restoration work is being done [sic]," a senior official of the North Western Railway wrote on X.

