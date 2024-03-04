Man, Two Children Die by Suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his two children died by suicide after his wife was allegedly molested by a village strongman in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandasaur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Rundi village under Shamgarh police station limits, they said. The deceased father used to sell blankets.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. However, the angered villagers pelted stones at the officials. On being informed, other senior officials reached the spot and pacified the villagers.

According to sources, the deceased man had gone out for the past three months in connection with his business. "Meanwhile, a man identified as Raju allegedly molested the deceased’s wife. After that incident, the victim’s family filed a report at the Shamgarh police station. But as no action was taken against the accused, the man died by suicide with his two children on Sunday night," sources added.

It is understood that police have sent the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for post-mortem. The villagers have demanded strict action against the accused.

Garoth Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ravindra Singh Parmar and Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemalta Dalbal reached the spot. “A probe into the matter is underway,” police added.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Read More