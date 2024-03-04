Couple Found Dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Suicide Suspected

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Bodies of a couple were found under Sakra police station limits in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Monday, police said.

Locals suspect Shivan Das (60) and his wife Bhukhali Devi (55) ended their lives as they were going through a severe financial distress. The neighbours spotted the bodies, hanging, and informed police this morning.

Shivan and Bhukali were residents of Sakra Wajid panchayat area of the district. The village sarpanch said the couple had two sons but they did not not take care of their elderly parents. The couple had taken a loan to bear their family expenses but were unable to repay the sum. The money lending group was constantly pressurising the couple to return the money, he said.

"They were very poor and were unable to repay the loan they had taken following which, they were being harassed. It is likely that the couple took the drastic step due to this reason," Kundan Kumar Tiwari, Sakra sarpanch said.

After getting information from villagers, sub-inspector of Sakra police station, Rahul Kumar reached the spot and initiated the investigations. "Bodies of the couple have been found, hanging in the nearby garden. Now, whether it is a murder or a suicide will be known only after the investigations," Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. "The cause of death has not been ascertained yet. Locals said that the couple were in severe debt due to which they committed suicide. Investigations are underway," Kumar added.