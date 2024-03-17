Man Shot on Head, Stabbed by Unidentified Miscreants at Restaurant in Pune

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Pune Man Shot on Head, Stabbed by Unknown Miscreants at Restaurant

The deceased had come to the restaurant in Indapur for lunch with his friends when suddenly five to six men shot on his head and attacked him with a knife. He died on the spot. Police are scanning the CCTV footage for information about the miscreants.

Indapur (Maharashtra): A man died after being shot on the head and then stabbed with a knife by unidentified miscreants at a restaurant in Indapur area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday. Investigations are on but the reason for the murder is unknown, police added.

The deceased, identified as Avinash Dhanve, is a resident of Alandi area of Pune. He and his friends had stopped at a restaurant in Indapur for lunch yesterday afternoon. While they were chatting, five to six unidentified men entered the restaurant. One of them took out a gun from his bag and shot at Avinash. As he fell on the ground, the assailants attacked him with a knife before leaving the restaurant. Avinash succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Locals reported the incident at the local police station and a team arrived at the spot after sometime. Police have registered a case and took the body into custody.

It is being speculated that the incident may have happened due to some animosity between Avinash and the miscreants. According to the police, it seems that the miscreants were following Avinash and attacked him in the restaurant. "It is not known who fired the shot and why. Preliminary probe has revealed that the firing was done from the eastern side," an officer of the local police station said.

Police said they were examining the CCTV footage and a search has been launched for the miscreants. Interrogations are underway and the miscreants will be nabbed very soon, police added.

