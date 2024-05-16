Jharkhand: Inmate Gang-Raped in Khunti Jail, Probe Team Set Up

Ranchi: A 21-year-old woman inmate was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Khunti Jail and later went for an abortion. The matter surfaced after she complained to the Women's Commission. An investigation team has been formed to probe into her complaint.

Khunti DC Lokesh Mishra told ETV Bharat on phone that the matter has come to his notice but it will be confirmed only after investigation. A team has been set up under the SDO to probe into the complaint, he said.

Police said that a female doctor has also been included in the probe team. "We can throw some light only after the victim's medical examination is conducted," an officer said. He also questioned as to why the victim did not raise the matter when she had applied for abortion.

According to sources, the woman was arrested along with her mother in February by Torpa Police with a consignment of ganja.

"It is now being heard that the woman was gang-raped in Khunti Jail. She has sent a letter to the Women's Commission through another female inmate, who was recently released," the officer said. In her letter, the victim has reportedly stated the atrocities that were committed on her inside jail.

SDO Aniket Sachan said that some time ago the woman had applied for abortion. On the basis of her application, a medical team was formed. Later, on the instructions of the court, she had an abortion.