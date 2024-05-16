ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Inmate Gang-Raped in Khunti Jail, Probe Team Set Up

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

Inmate Gang-Raped in Khunti Jail, Probe Team Set Up
Representational Picture(ETV Bharat/ File)

A complaint of an inmate being gang-raped in Khunti Jail has surfaced following which, a probe team has been set up by police. The woman had an abortion some time back on the instructions of court.

Ranchi: A 21-year-old woman inmate was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Khunti Jail and later went for an abortion. The matter surfaced after she complained to the Women's Commission. An investigation team has been formed to probe into her complaint.

Khunti DC Lokesh Mishra told ETV Bharat on phone that the matter has come to his notice but it will be confirmed only after investigation. A team has been set up under the SDO to probe into the complaint, he said.

Police said that a female doctor has also been included in the probe team. "We can throw some light only after the victim's medical examination is conducted," an officer said. He also questioned as to why the victim did not raise the matter when she had applied for abortion.

According to sources, the woman was arrested along with her mother in February by Torpa Police with a consignment of ganja.

"It is now being heard that the woman was gang-raped in Khunti Jail. She has sent a letter to the Women's Commission through another female inmate, who was recently released," the officer said. In her letter, the victim has reportedly stated the atrocities that were committed on her inside jail.

SDO Aniket Sachan said that some time ago the woman had applied for abortion. On the basis of her application, a medical team was formed. Later, on the instructions of the court, she had an abortion.

Read more

  1. Another Drowning Incident In Gujarat; Three Missing, Four Rescued Near Machchhu Dam In Morbi
  2. Eight Killed, One Injured After Two Vehicles Collide On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway In Madhya Pradesh
  3. Six Killed In Accident At Palnadu District In Andhra Pradesh

TAGGED:

INMATE GANG RAPED IN KHUNTI JAILKHUNTI JAILWENT FOR AN ABORTIONCOMPLAINT OF INMATE GANG RAPED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.