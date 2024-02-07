Jammu & Kashmir: Punjab Man Shot Dead in Srinagar, Another Injured

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday evening shot dead a worker from Punjab and critically injured another person in the Karfali Mohalla in Shal Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

According to a senior police official, unidentified militants fired at close range, resulting in the immediate death of Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar. The second victim, identified as Rohit, was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

"The entire area has been cordoned off to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this violent act. Initial reports indicate that both victims are non-locals, with Amritpal Singh succumbing to his injuries at the scene and Rohit currently under medical care at SMHS," the official said.

Rohit also hails from Amritsar. He was hit by the bullets in the abdomen and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital here. In a post on X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

The police have taken cognisance of the incident and cordoned off the area to track down the assailants. National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on the non-locals. "JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family," the party said in a social media post.

"Violence should have no place in our society and such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for," the post added. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the "dastardly attack" and prayed for swift recovery of the injured person. People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also condemned the attack. This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year. Last year, the terrorists carried out several attacks on non-local workers in valley including in Anantnag and Shopian districts.